194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maryland overnight, 22 new in AACo

The State of Maryland now has 774 confirmed cases of COVID-19—an increase of 425 cases over the last three days. There are now more than 1,500 confirmed cases in the National Capital Region—in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia—4.5 times more than there were just one week ago.

In Anne Arundel County, there are now a total of 63 confirmed cases, fifth highest in the state behind Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore Counties; and Baltimore City.

Content Continues Below

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement:

“Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled. Cases in the National Capital Region have more than quadrupled over the last week alone. There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get.

“The federal administration’s swift approval of our request for a Major Disaster Declaration will drive more resources to our coordinated response. As chairman of the National Governors Association, I will continue to press for additional federal resources, including a Title 32 designation for Maryland and all the states to fund National Guard missions.

“Later today, I will convene conference calls with my full Cabinet and our Coronavirus Response Team of Maryland’s top doctors and public health experts to continue to address this crisis. I cannot stress this enough: Marylanders need to stay in place at home to help slow the spread of this deadly virus.

“Our state has already faced and overcome daunting challenges before, and we will do so again.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB