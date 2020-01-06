Woman injured after carjacked vehicle strikes her while getting gas at Odenton Royal Farms

Yesterday evening, a woman was carjacked while pumping gas at an Odenton Royal Farms convenience store.

On January 5, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Royal Farms located in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton for a carjacking.

The adult female victim advised she was pumping gas when the suspect approached her asking to use her cell phone. When she refused the suspect entered her vehicle, grabbed a glass bottle and threatened the victim.

The victim jumped out of the vehicle and the suspect began to drive away striking the victim with the door. The victim received minor injuries. The vehicle has since been recovered out of state. The suspect in the case is still at large and is described as a black male wearing a dark coat and jeans.

Western District Detectives are handling the investigation and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

