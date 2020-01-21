“Anne
Woman assaulted and robbed by juvenile while parked at Annapolis Safeway

| January 21, 2020, 12:47 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of a woman who was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store on Forest Drive.

On Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:40pm, a woman was sitting in her parked car in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store when she was approached by a juvenile male asking for money.

As the woman picked up her purse, the suspect struck her in the head, grabbed the purse and fled the scene. He was last seen heading towards South Cherry Grove Avenue.

The suspect was not located.

