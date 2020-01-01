Was your neighborhood a hotbed of crime in 2019? Check out our map and find out!

Crime, unfortunately, is everywhere. Much of it is minor, but some of it is severe and significant. This past year, we have been tracking crime reports from both the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Annapolis Police Department to create a visual of the hot spots in the County and City. Is your neighborhood one of them?

The map below represents police calls that were reported to the media. It is NOT all-inclusive by any means and the map pins do not reflect the actual address, they are approximate locations.

Additionally, we have included major incidents from both the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Annapolis Fire Department as well.

Use the +/- button to zoom into your street.

Some insights gleaned from this project (which will be continued in a new map for 2020, you can follow that map at this link):

ALWAYS lock you car door. Most thefts from cards are from unlocked cars.

NEVER leave your car running and unattended.

NEVER leave a second set of keys in your car.

NEVER consummate an online sale in a sketchy place. Ideally, go to ANY police station in the City or County and do it in the lobby. Alternately, do it in a well-trafficked location in daylight or well-lit at night (think 7-Eleven).

TRY to never walk alone and beware of your surroundings. The latest “craze” seems to be groups of suspects attacking and robbing a single person.

Dark and unlit streets are rarely your friend, especially after 2:00am.

