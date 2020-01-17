Volunteer Open House at the Annapolis Maritime Museum on January 20th

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) invites you to a Volunteer Open House to be held on January 20, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Museum’s Bay Room.

Do you love meeting new people? Do you love the Chesapeake Bay? Help AMM create the next generation of Bay stewards by joining the volunteer team!

AMM currently enjoys a robust group of 363 volunteers who worked a total of 8,187 hours in 2019. However, recent expansion, including renovations at the McNasby Museum location that will be completed in April along with the refurbished skipjack Wilma Lee, has made it necessary to grow its corps proportionally.

“Our hard-working volunteers continue to be the heart of the organization,” said President/CEO Alice Estrada. “Local residents interested in history, continuing education, or handy with a hammer will find great options for involvement with various levels of commitment. There is something for everyone!”

Volunteer opportunities include:

Winter Lecture Series | Duties: Setup/Cleanup, Check-in (Eight lectures January-February.)

| Duties: Setup/Cleanup, Check-in (Eight lectures January-February.) Special Events/Fundraisers: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning / Boatyard Beach Bash Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup (1-day commitment)

/ Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup (1-day commitment) Concert Series: Tides and Tunes (10 concerts) & September Sunsets (4 concerts) Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup

(10 concerts) & (4 concerts) Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup Docent/Tour Guide | Duties: Greet visitors & provide tours

| Duties: Greet visitors & provide tours Wooden Boat Crew | Duties: restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (Days vary in warmer months.)

| Duties: restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (Days vary in warmer months.) Gardening Team | Duties: maintain grounds of the Museum (Days vary in warmer months.)

| Duties: maintain grounds of the Museum (Days vary in warmer months.) Education Programs | Duties: assist in educating local school children at both campuses and on harbor cruises (Days vary year round. Mostly mornings.)

| Duties: assist in educating local school children at both campuses and on harbor cruises (Days vary year round. Mostly mornings.) Grounds Crew at Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park | Duties: Landscaping projects, trail restoration & general gardening (Days vary in warmer months.)

| Duties: Landscaping projects, trail restoration & general gardening (Days vary in warmer months.) Skipjack Wilma Lee | Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance, Sailing Crew

| Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance, Sailing Crew Administrative Support | Duties: Filing, Correspondence, Organizing

| Duties: Filing, Correspondence, Organizing Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse | Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance

| Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance Archives & Oral History | Duties: Interviewing, Editing Transcripts (Flexible daytime hours.)

No pre-registration is required for the open house. Current volunteers will be on hand to discuss all opportunities at this event. Those who are unable to attend but are interested in volunteering can email [email protected] or visit amaritime.org/support/volunteer to fill out an interest form.

Learn more about the Annapolis Maritime Museum by listening to our Legacy Business Spotlight:

