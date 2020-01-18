Two powerful films to screen this month at Maryland Hall

Two powerful films are set to screen on January 26th and 31st at Maryland Hall in the Bowen Theatre. These are a part of the Goldstein- Cunitz Center for Film and New Media at Maryland Hall.

Content Continues Below

Nobody Wants Us

Sunday, January 26, 7 pm – A film that tells the story of three teenagers and their families hoping to make it safely onto American soil after escaping the Nazi invasion of Europe. A Panel Discussion follows the screening with Joel Rubin, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs in the Obama Administration, and newly appointed as Bernie Sanders’ liaison to the Jewish community.

Tickets and more info: marylandhall.org/film-screening-panel-discussion-nobody-wants-us

I’m Not Leaving

Friday, January 31, 7:30 pm – When the 1994 Rwandan Genocide broke out, Carl Wilkens was the only American to stay. Wilkens joins us for a documentary screening based on his experience. He’ll share about recent visits to Rwanda as well as personal stories from the Genocide. The “firing” of new brain pathways and our ability to reframe the “other” are some of the powerful tools and practices he has learned from survivors, perpetrators and his own journey.

Tickets and more info: marylandhall.org/film-screening-storytelling-im-not-leaving

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB