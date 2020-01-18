“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud
“Nationals October 2019

Two powerful films to screen this month at Maryland Hall

| January 18, 2020, 06:01 PM

Rams Head

Two powerful films are set to screen on January 26th and 31st at Maryland Hall in the Bowen Theatre. These are a part of the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film and New Media at Maryland Hall.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Nobody Wants Us

 

Sunday, January 26, 7 pm – A film that tells the story of three teenagers and their families hoping to make it safely onto American soil after escaping the Nazi invasion of Europe. A Panel Discussion follows the screening with Joel Rubin, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs in the Obama Administration, and newly appointed as Bernie Sanders’ liaison to the Jewish community.

Tickets and more info: marylandhall.org/film-screening-panel-discussion-nobody-wants-us

I’m Not Leaving

Friday, January 31, 7:30 pm – When the 1994 Rwandan Genocide broke out, Carl Wilkens was the only American to stay. Wilkens joins us for a documentary screening based on his experience. He’ll share about recent visits to Rwanda as well as personal stories from the Genocide. The “firing” of new brain pathways and our ability to reframe the “other” are some of the powerful tools and practices he has learned from survivors, perpetrators and his own journey.

Tickets and more info: marylandhall.org/film-screening-storytelling-im-not-leaving

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here