Two men injured in Pasadena double shooting

On January 10, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Whitaker Road and Huff Court in Pasadena for a shooting.

Upon arrival, two adult male victims were located with what appears to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. They were both transported to Shock Trauma for treatment and are in stable condition.

One victim is a 33 year old male from Pasadena and the other is a 24 year old male from Annapolis.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police 24 hour Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

