“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Two men injured in Pasadena double shooting

| January 11, 2020, 08:35 AM

Rams Head

On January 10, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area  of Whitaker Road and Huff Court in Pasadena for a shooting.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Upon arrival, two adult male victims were located with what appears to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.  They were both transported to Shock Trauma for treatment and are in stable condition.

One victim is a 33 year old male from Pasadena and the other is a 24 year old male from Annapolis.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135.  Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police 24 hour Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here