Two Annapolis men operating as Nixon Brothers Painting arrested for thefts

| January 22, 2020, 12:53 PM

Jason Nixon (l) and Jared Nixon (r) charged with burglary and theft

The Anne Arundel County Police believe there may be more victims of a theft scheme perpetrated by Jason and Jared Nixon operating as Nixon Brothers Painting.

On January 9, 2020 an investigation was initiated into a theft that occurred in the Annapolis area i nDecember 2019.

During the course of that investigation, detectives identified and charged Jason Nixon and Jared Nixon, twin brothers, for the thefts and burglaries.

Detectives have uncovered that there may be several other victims, as these thefts have been occurring over the last several years.

Jason and Jared Nixon market themselves as painters, once they enter the home under that pretense, they steal jewelry, electronics, and power tools. Anyone who has used Jason or Jared Nixon to paint their house or for any other service and is potentially missing personal belongings are urged to contact Detective Moorhouse #1880 with the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145.

According to electronic court records, Jason was arrested, charged with six counts of burglary and theft. He was released on his own recognizance. There is no electronic record of Jared being arrested or charged at this point.

