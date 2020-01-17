Tickets now on sale for the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning

Celebrate the spring equinox and the beginning of boating season in March by burning those nasty winter socks at the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12 – 4 p.m.

In a tradition dating back to the late-1970s, Annapolitans relieve themselves of the necessities of winter as the “Burn Your Socks” is recited.

Content Continues Below

Enjoy a true Annapolis tradition!

Live music provided by Eastport Oyster Boys

Shucking contest to show your shucking prowess

All you can eat oysters

Food trucks on site

Fun activities highlighting the area’s unique maritime heritage

Beer, wine, and select cocktails available for purchase

General Admission ticket ($30) includes all of the fun mentioned above. Purchase tickets in advance; they will sell out.

People’s Choice ticket ($85) allows access to participate in an exclusive tasting contest in which local restaurants and catering companies compete to prepare their Best Oyster Dish. This ticket option includes two drink tickets and ten food tickets for the People’s Choice tasting contest, along with everything included in a General Admission ticket as well.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education programs.

Learn more and purchase your tickets today!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB