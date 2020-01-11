Tickets available for 39th Annual MLK Breakfast

Elizabeth S. Morris, associate judge for the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Live! Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle No. 7777, in Hanover.

The theme of this year’s breakfast is, “The time is always right to do what is right.” Doors open and food is available at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning promptly at 8 a.m.

Prior to her appointment in October 2018, Morris worked at the National Security Agency in the Office of General Counsel in the Acquisition, Research and Technology Practice Group. During that time she was recognized by two executive directors and the Office of National Intelligence for her contributions to the agency and the intelligence community. She also worked with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General an assistant attorney general in both the Contract Litigation Group and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. She is on the board of governors of the Maryland State Bar Association, the board of trustees for the Anne Arundel Bar Association and the board of directors for the Maryland Bar Foundation.

The event includes presentation of the following awards to community members for their work in carrying out Dr. King’s legacy.

2020 Honorees

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award

Selected and presented by the Human Relations Commission, City of Annapolis

Presented to the Rev. Stephen A. Tillett, pastor of Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church

Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award

Selected and presented by the Anne Arundel County Human Relations Commission

Presented to Rita Dorsey

Alan Hilliard Legum Humanitarian Award

Selected and presented by the Anne Arundel Coalition of Tenants Inc.

Presented to Lynda Davis and Monica Lindsey

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zeitgeist Award

Selected and presented by Anne Arundel Community College

Presented to Carolyn Patton, Heather Rellihan, Ph.D. and Melissa Spurlock

Leon H. White Clergy Memorial Award

Selected and presented by United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County

Presented to the Rev. Robert E. Walker Jr.

George H. Phelps Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award

Selected and presented by Anne Arundel County NAACP

Presented to the Rev. Marguerite Morris

Tickets cost $35 at Eventbrite. They also are available by contacting Eugene Peterson at 301-538-0887 or Erica Matthews at 443-761-9734. Make checks payable to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee and mail to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee, Attn: Erica Matthews, P.O. Box 6412, Annapolis, MD 21401.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee organizes the annual event. For further information, contact Eugene Peterson at 301-538-0887 or [email protected].

