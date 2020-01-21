The Black Vote Mural Project to debut at Banneker Douglass Museum on February

On Saturday, February 15, at 3: 00 pm, the Banneker-Douglass Museum will launch a new public exhibit, The Black Vote Mural Project. This year-long exhibit explores the intersection of public art, Black voices, and civil rights with sixteen murals that transform the interior galleries of the museum. Painted by regional artists, these murals interpret the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) 2020 theme: African Americans and the Vote. To RSVP for the opening reception, click here.

“This year’s focus is on the power of the Black vote,” said Sabriyah Hassan, Director of Programs, Banneker-Douglass Museum, “Through public art, exciting programs, and engaging activities, we will celebrate the heroes who secured our right to vote, while examining the ways in which our civic duty can impact the future of Maryland and this nation.”

The Black Vote Mural Project 2020 Programming

February 3rd

Museum on the Move: Maryland’s African American History & Cooking – Get up close and personal with artifacts that illustrate African American life through food with this interactive Black History Month program (Odenton Library, Anne Arundel County). February 15th

The Black Vote Mural Project: Exhibit Opening – Public opening reception to The Black Vote Mural Project. February 19th & 22nd

Museum on the Move: African American History & Cooking – Get up close and personal with artifacts that illustrate African American life through food (Hyattsville & Hillcrest Heights PG County Public Libraries). March 5th

Lecture on African Americans and Women’s Suffrage Movement – A lecture exploring the significant and often overlooked presence of African American women during the Women’s Suffrage Movement. April 4th

Creatives Connect: Using Art as Activism – A panel discussion that will explore the ways in which art can be used as activism. July 10th

Annual Youth Conference – The 3rd annual youth conference will explore the history of voting in the African American community. August 20th

Educator Workshop – Join art educators as they present creative and innovative ways art can be used to teach black history and racial harmony in the classroom. October 24th

African Americans and the Vote Symposium by Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture – Join historians, educators, and others as they share their experiences with the history of African Americans and the vote in the State of Maryland. December 11th

Annual Kwanzaa Celebration – Come learn about the seven principles of Kwanzaa with fun and interactive activities. Food, shopping, and fun for all ages.

The Black Vote Mural Project and 2020 program series is made possible by the support of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, the Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation, Friends of the Banneker-Douglass Museum, Wells Fargo,Maryland Humanities, Prince George’s Arts & Humanities Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Four Rivers Heritage Area, Sonja Swygert Foundation, Anne Arundel County Historical Trust, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and more!

The Black Vote Mural Project will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 am – 4 pm, from February 15th, 2020 until December 28th, 2020.

