Tab Benoit and Drag After Dark at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Mykal Kilgore

Wednesday, January 22

8pm | $20

Drag After Dark

Friday, February 14

8pm | $20

BBMak

Monday, March 23

8pm | $35

Tab Benoit

Monday & Tuesday, May 25 & 26

8pm | $47.50

Rhonda Ross

Saturday, June 20

8pm | $39.50

The Iron Maidens: The World’s Only Female Tribute to Iron Maiden

Thursday, June 25

8pm | $29.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/01 Musiq Soulchild

01/02 Eric Brace & Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz

01/03 + 04 Bruce in the USA

01/05 Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins

01/08 The Music of Weather Report presented by Newmyer Flyer

01/09 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

01/10 JD Souther

01/11 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade

01/12 Suede

01/13 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

01/14 + 15 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

01/16 Gilbert Gottfried

01/17 The Hot Sardines

01/18 Drag Brunch

01/18 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda

01/19 Taimane

01/20 Three Dog Night

01/22 Mykal Kilgore

01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn

01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

01/25 Jackson Dean w. Taylor Bennett

01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee

01/26 Marc Cohn

01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis

01/29 Davy Knowles

01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos

01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

