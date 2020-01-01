Tab Benoit and Drag After Dark at Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Mykal Kilgore
Wednesday, January 22
8pm | $20
Drag After Dark
Friday, February 14
8pm | $20
BBMak
Monday, March 23
8pm | $35
Tab Benoit
Monday & Tuesday, May 25 & 26
8pm | $47.50
Rhonda Ross
Saturday, June 20
8pm | $39.50
The Iron Maidens: The World’s Only Female Tribute to Iron Maiden
Thursday, June 25
8pm | $29.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/01 Musiq Soulchild
01/02 Eric Brace & Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz
01/03 + 04 Bruce in the USA
01/05 Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins
01/08 The Music of Weather Report presented by Newmyer Flyer
01/09 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience
01/10 JD Souther
01/11 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
01/12 Suede
01/13 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
01/14 + 15 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
01/16 Gilbert Gottfried
01/17 The Hot Sardines
01/18 Drag Brunch
01/18 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda
01/19 Taimane
01/20 Three Dog Night
01/22 Mykal Kilgore
01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn
01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons
01/25 Jackson Dean w. Taylor Bennett
01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee
01/26 Marc Cohn
01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis
01/29 Davy Knowles
01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos
01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
