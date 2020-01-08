Suspect in Eastport robbery flees into nearby apartment

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred last night in the City’s Eastport section.

At 9:15pm, officers responded to the 1200 block of Boucher Avenue for a reported robbery.

The adult female victim was approached by a male suspect who demanded her tote bag. The victim refused to give up the bag and there was a struggle over it. The victim fell to the ground and the male suspect grabbed the bag and fled on foot.

Officers were able to pinpoint an apartment in HACA’s Harbour House in the 900 block of President Street that the suspect fled into.

One of the occupants, Troy Bynum, 30, of Glen Burnie had an active arrest warrant for using a credit card stolen during an unrelated burglary. Bynum was arrested.

The investigation of the robbery is continuing and it is not clear that Bynum was the suspect in the theft of the tote bag. As of now, he has not been charged in this incident.

