Study shows Maryland ranks #2 in most educated states

With data showing a correlation between higher education levels, higher income and lower unemployment rates, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Educated States in America. And Maryland ranked near the top.

In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

How educated is Maryland? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

• 25th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

• 9th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

• 3rd – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

• 2nd – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

• 6th – Avg. University Quality

• 24th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment

• 1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment

Massachusetts beat Maryland out by a few points. You can view the full report here.

