St. Anne’s School of Annapolis names new head

The St. Anne’s School of Annapolis Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Andrea Weiss as its next head of school effective July 1, 2020. Weiss’ selection is the result of a rigorous nationwide search led by educational search consultant Acies Strategies and a Search Committee from the school.

Content Continues Below

St. Anne’s School of Annapolis is a well-known, co-educational, independent Episcopal school serving students from age two to eighth grade. The school became separately incorporated from St. Anne’s parish in 1994 and operates within a 10-acre campus on Arundel by the Bay Road.

“We were inspired by the number of quality candidates who applied from across the nation to serve as St. Anne’s next Head of School. We are thrilled to have Andrea Weiss lead St. Anne’s as we continue to grow and serve the greater community. Andrea’s unique background as an educational leader for nearly two decades along with her innovative leadership as the Chief Information Officer at a large, and well-known, technology company make her exceptionally qualified for this opportunity,” said Board of Trustees President Kristy Myers.

Andrea comes to St. Anne’s School with nearly two decades of education experience, most recently as the Interim Head of School and Director of Innovation and Learning at the Congressional School in Falls Church, Va. She has a strong background in design thinking, artificial intelligence, engineering, and computer science. She has published research on faculty professional development and motivation and engagement in the mathematics classroom. This is balanced with a deep understanding of and appreciation for arts integration, including co-chairing a STEM and the Arts Coordinating Council. Her research and education experience provide her a strong foundation to lead St. Anne’s School into the next decade. Weiss holds degrees from both Georgetown University and Marymount University.

In accepting the position, Andrea Weiss said, “Filled with excitement, I am humbled and honored to be selected as St. Anne’s next Head of School. During my visit in December, the board, parents, faculty, staff, and students could not have been more welcoming. I could sense the love and care for the community that each person at St. Anne’s holds. I am committed to the values of diversity, student-centered education, kindness, love, and respect that are evident in every corner of this vibrant school. I am excited by the possibilities and richness of opportunities that I found during the selection process. Simply put, St. Anne’s is a treasure.”

St. Anne’s Trustee Kate McGregor Dent, who Chaired a diverse search committee, stated, “We were searching for an academic leader who has the personal character, dynamic leadership, and devotion to serving a community to serve as the next Head of School. We found that person in Andrea Weiss. Andrea will ensure the well-being of students, faculty, and staff as St. Anne’s continues to grow.”

With its location along The Bay, the Annapolis region is a great fit for Andrea Weiss. She is a former registered deep water and rescue scuba diver, who said “water is my happy place.” Andrea has also been an avid cycler and has participated in a number of long-distance “century” bicycling events, including a long ride along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Weiss will succeed outgoing Head of School Lisa Nagel, who is transitioning from St. Anne’s School to serve as the new Head at the Duke School in Durham, North Carolina.

Students at St. Anne’s School of Annapolis learn to think critically and creatively, to know themselves as learners, and to govern their lives with confidence, compassion, and integrity. Teachers use a Reggio-Emilia academic approach in a positive community governed by effective management and expertise in developmental awareness to create a learning environment that is age-appropriate and responsive to students’ strengths and needs. St. Anne’s School has a reputation for exceptionally high placement rates at a student’s first choice for high school, and later college. St. Anne’s School is on the internet at www.stannesschool.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stannesschool and Instagram atwww.instagram.com/stannesschool.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB