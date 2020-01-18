Speakers announced for March 12th’s 5th Annual Ignite Annapolis

Content Continues Below

For the fifth time, Annapolis will play host to Ignite Annapolis, a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by people who have a burning idea—and the guts to get onstage and share it with their hometown crowd.

The fifth Ignite Annapolis event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, with an opening reception at 6:00 pm and the program beginning at 7:00 pm. The event is produced in partnership with Annapolis-based non-profit The Friends Foundation and proceeds will benefit The Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund benefiting students of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Ignite #5 will feature 17 thought-provoking speakers, each presenting for five minutes with 20 slides. The evening will be emceed by local radio DJ Rob Timm of WRNR and will include topics like civic discourse, religion, healthcare, sexual assault, race, fertility, addiction, the environment and much more.

The selected speakers (and their topics) include:

Sandy Travis Bildahl (Bravery Becomes You: On the Road Fearless and Free)

Meghan Brennan (Let’s Face The Music and Dance)

Anne M. Brooks (Scars Into Stars)

Felicia Barlow Clar (The Death Positive Movement: Reclaiming Our End of Life)

Chanel Compton (Black Museums Matter)

Dr. Michael Freedman (How to Survive an Apocalyptic Healthcare System)

Chris Hopkinson (1 Oyster, 50 Gallons of Water, and 200+ Miles of Paddle Boarding)

Marissa Jachman (How We Prevent Rape)

Nancy Johnson (The Unflattering Side of Fashion)

Stacy Korbelak (Argue Like an Ancient Greek)

Derek Matthews (Falling Down and Getting Back Up)

Christopher McCleary (Corporate Partnerships and Public Housing)

Suzanne Ratti (The Face of Addiction)

Sherry Samuels (Nine Months & Counting)

Ermis Sfakiyanudis (Disconnected In a Connected World)

Patrick Shurney (Religion & Politics)

Carol Velandia (Language As an Equalizer)

Tickets for Ignite Annapolis #5 are $10 and are available for purchase at www.igniteannapolis.com or on Eventbrite here.



