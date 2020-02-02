Sneak peek at festivities for Maryland Day Weekend in March 2020

On March 25th, Maryland turns 386. During Maryland Day Weekend of March 20-22, 2020 the Four Rivers Heritage area of Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County put on dozens of events to celebrate that milestone. They fill the weekend with a wide range of fun family-friendly events that are free or just $1. There is a wide range of events that include climbing aboard a tall ship, nature hikes, historic home, farm and garden tours, museum exhibits, historical reenactments and tours of galleries and art center open houses.

The Maryland Day weekend now in its 13th year is a great affordable way for everyone to get out and enjoy some of the things that makes the State of Maryland special. Most of the event sites also bring on extra staff for tours, demonstrations and other events that are unique to this weekend and enhance their visit during the Maryland Day weekend. “This is an opportunity to experience a wide range of historical and cultural sites that fit in every family’s budget,” says Erik Evans, the Marketing Director for Maryland Day. “The participating sites want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to come out and experience the heritage and culture of their community,”

The events and activities are all located at sites within or close by the Four Rivers Heritage Area, located between Annapolis and the southern tip of Anne Arundel County. You will have the option to customize your weekend into themes if you wish. Pick options like historic home tours, maritime history, outside tours and hikes, African American history, children’s activities, arts, historical reenactments, and demonstrations.

Maryland Day Weekend Event Highlights:

Tour Historic Homes: Visit and tour the Deale Area Historical Society filled buildings from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Visit a 2-room home, a 1-room school, an African-American beneficial society building, an outhouse, a tobacco barn, a Russian Orthodox chapel, and various smaller buildings. In Annapolis check out the homes of two of our signers of the Declaration of Independence, the William Paca House, and the Charles Carrol House. Also tour the Hogshead Home, Harwood Hammond Home, and the Statehouse.

Enjoy the Outdoors with a free guided walking tour in downtown Annapolis of Women in Achievement or take a guided tour of the historic Brewer Hill Cemetery. Also watch a flag-raising ceremony at the City Dock, visit the Paca House garden and take a hike in Bacon Ridge and the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center. You can even go on a farm tour and shop at a local farmers market. Plus new this year will be a Maryland Day Block Party on Market Space complete with local oysters and live music.

Learn about African American history at several locations including the Banneker Douglas Museum and Brewers Hill Cemetery, The Galesville Community Center is inviting the public to participate in a conversation on culinary traditions and foodways of the African American community both past and present. The Galesville Community Center will be transformed into the now-demolished “Mrs. Crowner’s Lunch Room” (aka the Cook Shop.) Sample meals that were served by Mrs. Margaret Crowner in the 1940s. The Jailhouse Antique Shop, formerly the only Jail in the South County area was built around 1937. It later became Ellen’s Beauty Corner and then Harvey’s Barbershop. The beauty shop was the first African American licensed hair salon in southern Anne Arundel County and will be open for tours.

Kids Activities are in abundance this weekend. At the Annapolis Maritime Museum Park, kids can learn local pirate folklore and on the City Dock, everyone can climb aboard the Pride of Baltimore Tall Ship. Sites with kids’ activities include the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Annapolis Maritime Museum Park and Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Also, check out the flag-raising ceremony at Susan Campbell Park with the Mayor and music by the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps and flag detail by the award-winning USNA League Cadets of the Training Ship Mercedes.

Take in the Arts touring local art galleries, studios, and exhibits. Go to Maryland Hall and Party at ArtFest. It is a day of creativity showcasing the arts at Maryland Hall like no other single day. At this year’s ArtFest, we are celebrating Maryland Hall’s 40th anniversary! Join us for an exciting 40th Birthday Party Open House – complete with a birthday cake and party décor! The day features art demonstrations, live music, dance performances, exhibitions, hands-on activities, children’s crafts, and food trucks. The party will be capped off by a concert performed by the United States Naval Academy Band!

Facebook for a full list of events in the weeks leading up to Maryland Day weekend. These are just a sampling of the many activities to be announced. To plan for your visit to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County visit the website www.marylandday.org or onfor a full list of events in the weeks leading up to Maryland Day weekend.

With three days of events plan now to make it your group’s ultimate weekend experience by choosing to spend the night at a historic local inn or bed and breakfast or take the family out to dinner and enjoy local Chesapeake Bay cuisine and Smith Island Cake. For those that prefer cooking at home stop by the Farmers Market and shop directly from our local farmers and artisans.

