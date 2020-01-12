Smithey Law Group names two new partners

Smithey Law Group LLC, a law practice focusing exclusively on employment law, has appointed Reuben Wolfson and Mike Berman as partners effective January 1, 2020 and December 12, 2019, respectively.

Wolfson has been appointed partner from his previous role as Senior Associate and Director of Administration in the firm. He is a member of the Maryland State and District of Columbia Bar Associations and is a published authority on incorporating personality and integrity tests into talent acquisition practices. A graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, Wolfson counsels employees and employers on matters related to discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, disability accommodations and more. “As I continue to devote myself to my own practice and managing our firm, it is wonderful to know that my long-time colleague, Reuben Wolfson, will be stepping up as partner and a leader within the firm as we continue to grow,” said firm owner and founder Joyce Smithey.

Smithey welcomes Berman to the group after his tenure as a member at Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC. An adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, Berman focuses on commercial litigation, electronically stored information (ESI), and mediation. A published author and speaker on ESI, Berman’s past experience also includes appellate arguments and chair positions on the Federal District Court Committee, Maryland State Bar Association Litigation Section Council, and the American Bar Association Litigation Section Book Publishing Board. He is an Army veteran and received his JD from the University of Maryland School of Law.

“I feel very fortunate to welcome Mike to the firm. He is a top trial lawyer with a sharp analytical mind, and his vast legal experience as a member of the Maryland bar will ensure that our firm has the necessary skill set to continue its success,” Smithey said.

Smithey Law Group LLC, which focuses in issues related to wages, discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse, contract and severance negotiations, equal pay, medical leave and more, is located at 706 Giddings Ave, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401. Learn more by calling (410) 919-2990 or visiting smitheylaw.com/

