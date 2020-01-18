Severna Park High seniors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

Severna Park High School offers a leadership institute for students passionate about helping their community while learning how to be effective leaders. Every year the Leadership III students conduct a service project to better their community and leadership skills by incorporating leadership I students into their projects.

This semester, Alex Jones and Jillian Caffiero took part in the Serving Love project that partners with the Ronald MCDonald House. Throughout this project, the Serving Love leadership group donated money, collected pull tabs, and participated in the Breakfast Express volunteer experience at the Ronald Mcdonald House.

Caffiero and Jones feel that supporting this organization is so important because the Ronald McDonald House provides housing for sick children as well as the children’s family. Although Caffiero and Jones acknowledge they are both fortunate enough to not have experienced a severe sickness, they understand the importance of getting children the help they need as well as recognize the expenses it can cost. The two Seniors acknowledge that although this is not a problem specifically in Severna Park, it is in cities surrounding Severna Park, especially in Baltimore. The partnership with the Ronald McDonald House allowed them to show their support for the children who are experiencing difficult times, as well as involve the community in doing something positive and effective.

Caffiero and Jones are incredibly grateful for the experience and opportunity to positively impact the lives of children at the Ronald McDonald House as well as improve their leadership skills by partnering with Leadership I students.

