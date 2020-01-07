Seven cited for underaged drinking in Annapolis

During the evening of 01/04 detectives from the Annapolis Police Department conducted checks for underage patrons at several businesses holding alcoholic beverage licenses.

Content Continues Below

These checks were initiated based on complaints of people under the age of 21 entering bars and drinking alcoholic beverages.

At one bar in the 100 block of Main St three 19 year old females from Arnold were located drinking alcoholic beverages. Two of the females were in possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses and one displayed a driver’s license belonging to someone else. All three were issued civil citations for possessing false documentation with the intent to obtain alcohol while under 21 years old.

At another bar in the unit block of Dock St four suspected underage people were located entering and attempting to enter the bar. Two 18 year old males from Severna Park, a 17 year old male from Millersville and a 17 year old female from Odenton were all found to be in possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses. The two 17 year olds were released to their guardians. The two 18 year olds were issued civil citations for possessing false documentation with the intent to obtain alcohol while under 21 years old.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB