Seeds 4 Success co-founder, Karen Feldman, passes away

Seeds 4 Success has released a statement on the passing of their co-founder, Karen Feldman. Seeds 4 Success was founded in 2008 after a group of women were concerned with crime in low income housing, they began a tutoring program for girls to help them succeed in school and life. Boys were added in 2012 and in 2018 they celebrated 10 year’s of success. Below is their statement:

With great sadness, we are writing to let you know that longtime Co-founder and Vice-President of Seeds 4 Success, Karen Feldman, died last evening.

Karen fought a tough cancer with grace, bravery and humor. She joked privately that when someone insisted “how well” she looked (and she did!), she smiled and accepted their good wishes, even though she knew all too well that her time was limited. Karen used that time wisely: spending time and traveling with her family; caretaking Seeds and its future; and making family and friends feel cared for even though they thought they were supposed to be caring for her!

Beyond her family, Karen’s passion for the last 12 years has been children and families who often cannot imagine a future. In the early days of Eastport Girls Club, she used her teaching background to help plan programming, kept track of attendance and most importantly manage “the classroom.”

Karen’s Excel sheet of contact information for people interested in helping Seeds in any way was legendary. Her recall of “that person we met at [fill in the blank….] last week or was it last month” was extraordinary. Karen would track a new prospect down and give them her 5-minute Seeds elevator pitch. Soon they were a Seeds community member.

Karen’s enthusiasm for our mission never wavered. As Seeds grew and matured, she took on the role of Development Chair and learned the art of development and fundraising. Seeds is where it is today financially because of her dedication and efforts.

She loved details and having a plan, plus a back-up. She sweated every last detail of our first Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser. She and her family made our now annual Cocktails for a Cause an event folks love to attend. As each Cocktails evening wound down, Karen loved the always lively “afterparty,” recalling the great conservations, laughing over the snafus and to-do’s we totally forgot!

It is hard to imagine Seeds 4 Success without Karen. True to her character, Karen planned carefully to sustain Seeds after her death. Her impact on our organization will continue via a fund dedicated to Seeds at the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County.

Karen led Seeds with passion for our mission, hard work and amazing (her favorite word!) perseverance. She led by example, and we will honor her enthusiasm and commitment and carry on in her memory.