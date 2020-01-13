“Anne
Police union endorses three sitting judges and a judge-elect for upcoming election

| January 13, 2020, 04:26 PM

Left to right in the photo – Judge designee Richard Trunnell, Judge Elizabeth Morris, Judge Pamela Alban, and Judge Rob Thompson.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 endorsed the Keep Our Judges slate.  The slate is made up of Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judges Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson, and Judge designee Richard Trunnell, who will be sworn in next week.

O’Brien Atkinson, IV, the President of Anne Arundel County FOP Lodge 70,  representing county police officers said, “These judges have been vetted and have the right experience to continue serving on the bench.  The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 is proud to endorse the judges in their election.”

The Keep Our Judges slate said, “We are grateful and honored with the endorsement by Anne Arundel County’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70.  We have had the privilege to work with many of these officers who do exceptional work.  While we will always maintain our neutrality, as judges we appreciate the support of the law enforcement community.”

This is the second major endorsement the slate has received.  In the Fall last year the slate was endorsed by a large bipartisan list of legislators and county council members from across Anne Arundel County.  The judges will be appear on the ballot in the April primary.

