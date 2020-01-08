New Annapolis library to be named after former Speaker Mike Busch

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced today that the new library at 1410 West Street in Annapolis will be named the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. The 32,500-square-foot facility is the first newly constructed county library in 15 years and will open this Spring. Busch was first elected as a Delegate from Annapolis in 1987, representing District 30. He served as Speaker of the House from 2003 until his death on April 7, 2019.

“Speaker Busch was a strong advocate for Annapolis and for education, access, and youth,” said County Executive Pittman. “I firmly believe having the Michael E. Busch Library in Annapolis is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary public servant. There is no more appropriate time than on the opening day of legislative session to publicly announce this honor.”

County Executive Pittman announced his decision in a letter to the Chair of the Library Board of Trustees. Bipartisan leaders of the General Assembly and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley had written letters of support for naming the library after Speaker Busch.

“Mike Busch held a deep belief in the power of education to lift up children and families,” said Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones. “He cared a great deal about his community and worked tirelessly to make sure their needs were met. That’s why it is so fitting that the Annapolis Library, just a few blocks from his home, will be named in his honor.”

“Speaker Busch dedicated over four decades of public service to strengthening our community,” said Senator Sarah Elfreth (District 30). “I know his commitment to libraries will continue through the work of General Assemblies to come. Naming the new library after Speaker Busch is a fitting testament to his life’s work.”

“Speaker Busch was the longest serving Speaker of the House in Maryland history and the only one from Anne Arundel County in the last 150 years,” said Skip Auld, Anne Arundel County Public Library CEO. “Under his leadership, public libraries received more than $1 billion in operating and capital funding. We are honored to have our flagship location bear his name.”

The $24 million facility will feature:

85,000 print books and materials

Large community meeting room with space for 500 people

Six collaboration spaces for studying or meetings

Expanded children’s area, including an outdoor play space

Teen Area

Tech Zone

Tinker Space

Vending Café

Community Living Room

The new building is expected to open in late April or early May. For more information on the progress of the new library, visit www.aacpl.net/new-annapolis.

