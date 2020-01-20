Neighborhood dispute escalates into shots being fired

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Pasadena man after he fires a weapon after a neighborhood dispute.

On January 18, 2020, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7700 block of Sauerbacker Ave in Pasadena for a report of shots fired.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Thomas W. Cregon, exited the residence and fired at least three rounds into the ground after a verbal altercation with a neighbor.

Prior to officers arrival the Cregon retreated back into the residence. The Special Operations Section responded and after a period of time, Cregon exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Arrested:

Thomas William Cregon | 36 | 7700 block of Sauerbacker Avenue | Pasadena MD

Charges:

1st Degree Assault

2nd Degree Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a residence

