Neighborhood dispute escalates into shots being fired
The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Pasadena man after he fires a weapon after a neighborhood dispute.
On January 18, 2020, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7700 block of Sauerbacker Ave in Pasadena for a report of shots fired.
Investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Thomas W. Cregon, exited the residence and fired at least three rounds into the ground after a verbal altercation with a neighbor.
Prior to officers arrival the Cregon retreated back into the residence. The Special Operations Section responded and after a period of time, Cregon exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.
Arrested:
- Thomas William Cregon | 36 | 7700 block of Sauerbacker Avenue | Pasadena MD
Charges:
- 1st Degree Assault
- 2nd Degree Assault
- Reckless Endangerment
- Discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a residence
