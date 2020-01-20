“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud
“Nationals October 2019

Neighborhood dispute escalates into shots being fired

| January 20, 2020, 11:32 AM

Rams Head
Thomas William Cregon

Thomas William Cregon

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Pasadena man after he fires a weapon after a neighborhood dispute.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On January 18, 2020, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7700 block of Sauerbacker Ave in Pasadena for a report of shots fired.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Thomas W. Cregon, exited the residence and fired at least three rounds into the ground after a verbal altercation with a neighbor.

Prior to officers arrival the Cregon retreated back into the residence. The Special Operations Section responded and after a period of time, Cregon exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Arrested:

  • Thomas William Cregon | 36 |  7700 block of Sauerbacker Avenue | Pasadena MD

Charges:

  • 1st Degree Assault
  • 2nd Degree Assault
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a residence

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here