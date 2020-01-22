Mission Escape Rooms raises $7502.70 for Australia relief efforts
Jason Cherry, owner of the three area Mission Escape Rooms could not sit back and watch Australia burn. Scientists at the University of Sydney estimate more than half a billion animals are impacted by the fires and millions have died. So, just as he did when he founded the Siblings of Autism he stepped up.
I wanted to play a small role in a big cause, and I hope this day of donations and giving can serve as a catalyst for other small business owners
Content Continues Below
On January 20, 2020, Cherry earmarked 100% of the sales for every Mission Escape Room mission to be donated to WIRES to benefit the wild animals displaced and injured in the fires. And the event was a resounding success with $7502.70 raised! We spoke with Jason Cherry, “I wanted to play a small role in a big cause, and I hope this day of donations and giving can serve as a catalyst for other small business owners”
There is another chance to help the animals on Saturday the 25th at Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant. Katcef Brothers, Fado, and the City of Annapolis are sponsoring a benefit from 1pm to 5pm. A $5 donation at the door is suggested and there will be discounted drinks, a silent auction, live music featuring Dublin 5, and rumor has it– a koala! This is a family friendly event and 100% of the proceeds raised will be split between WIRES and the Australian Red Cross!
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB