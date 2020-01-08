“Anne
Mission Escape Rooms helping wild animals stranded in Australia fires

| January 08, 2020, 07:42 AM

Jason Cherry, owner of the three area Mission Escape Rooms could not sit back and watch Australia burn. Scientists at the University of Sydney estimate more than half a billion animals are impacted by the fires and millions have died. So, just as he did when he founded the Siblings of Autism  he stepped up.

On January 20, 2020, 100% of the sales (not just a portion) for every Mission Escape Room mission will be donated to wildlife rescue centers in Australia.

The loss is devastating, have a look.

With eleven different escape rooms in three locations (Annapolis, Waugh Chapel, and Arundel Mills), this donation will be significant and convenient for you or your business.

Simply go online to book your escape for January 20th and 100% of your admission will go to wildlife rescue. You can also go to any of their three locations between now and January 20th to make your reservation. Or, if you are feeling lucky, you can stop by on the 20th. We recommend booking now!

