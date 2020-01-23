Miss America 2019 and Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Annapolis Green

Annapolis Green, dedicated to keeping our local environment clean and healthy, will be the focus of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s January 25 concert at St. John’s College starting at 7:30pm. Joining the orchestra will be Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 and a trained soprano, who will perform with the orchestra.

The program will begin with Thomas Point Suite written by our local composer, Randall Neilson. Nia Franklin with then join the orchestra with some popular arias and songs. After the intermission, the concert will conclude with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pastorale”) appropriate for a concert concerned about the environment. Beethoven was a lover of nature who spent a great deal of his time on walks in the country. The composer said that the Sixth Symphony is “more the expression of feeling than painting”, and incorporates many aspects of nature within the work. We will hear flowing water (cellos), nightingales (flute), quails (oboe), and cuckoos (two clarinets), and a violent thunderstorm with painstaking realism, building from just a few drops of rain to a great climax with thunder, lightning, high winds, and sheets of rain. The storm eventually passes, with an occasional peal of thunder still heard in the distance.

Nia Franklin is originally from North Carolina and holds an undergraduate degree and a masters degree, both in music composition. She is also a trained opera singer who will share her talents with the audience. She was crowned Miss New York in 2018 and Miss America in 2019.

Annapolis Green was co-founded in 2006 by Lynne Forsman and Elvia Thompson, two friends struggling to grasp the big picture of local Green initiatives. Today, the organization serves as the hub of the city’s environmental movement, uniting and inspiring the Greater Annapolis community.

Anna Binneweg is the Music Director/Conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra where she also serves as Associate Professor of Music in addition to being the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. She holds a Doctor of Music degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University. She made her European conducting debut in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2012.

The LSO, our community orchestra involved in community affairs, is central Maryland’s premier community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students. They play for the love of making high-quality classical and light classical music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

More information and tickets are available at www.lso-music.org, at (410) 562-8920 or at the door. Adult admission is $20, seniors are $15, and students are always free.

Learn more about Annapolis Green in our Legacy Business Spotlight.

