Mayor Buckley to host benefit to aid Australians and the animals

Mayor Gavin Buckley will be celebrating Australia Day by attending a benefit event at Fadó Irish Pub in Annapolis. Proceeds of the benefit will go directly to support victims and wildlife affected by the Australian bushfires. The event is sponsored by Katcef Brothers, Inc., the local Anheuser-Busch distributor.

“The face of climate change is different in different parts of the world,” Mayor Buckley said. “In Annapolis, it is sea-level rise. In Australia, it is drought followed by devastating bushfires. I may be Mayor of Annapolis today, but a piece of my heart remains down under.”

Buckley is originally from Perth, a coastal town in Western Australia. He came to the United States in 1992 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009.

At the fundraiser, Fado Irish Pub, will be donating a portion of sales of Bud Light, Stella Artois, Goose Island IPA, Devils Backbone Vienna Lager and other select brews.

Fadó Irish Pub, located at One Park Place in Annapolis, will collect a $5 donation to split between two Australian charities: Australia Red Cross and WIRES, a wildlife rescue organization.

The event will feature live music, a silent auction, drink specials and prizes to encourage participation. The proceeds will be evenly distributed between two charities: WIRES, an Australian animal rescue group and the Australian Red Cross, which is providing support to people displaced by the fires.

“This is a catastrophic situation. The loss of lives, property, and wildlife is tragic and heartbreaking,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc. “To the extent each of us is able, we should help all affected by the wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland.”

Those who can’t attend the fundraiser but wish to support these charities can contribute online: www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund or www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate#donate.

