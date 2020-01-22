Mayor Buckley releases list of administration’s accomplishments

Mayor Gavin Buckley released a 2018/2019 mid-term Progress Report today, highlighting the accomplishments of City departments and the Mayor’s office during his first two years in office.

Content Continues Below

Some of the items included in the Progress Report:

FINANCE: the City improved its debt and liability profile; adopted purchasing regulations; certification of the availability of funds and sufficient appropriations before any department can award a contract full funding of pension obligations, and more.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Appointed a new Police Chief, new Fire Chief and created the Office of Emergency Management. Each department has highlighted top-line accomplishments.

ONE ANNAPOLIS INITIATIVES: Programs and initiatives that highlight quality of life issues for residents in all wards of the City including NAM Anti-Dope MoveMEANT, expungement initiatives; created festivals and events (Day of the Dead, Flowers Festival, Diaspora).

TRANSPORTATION: Completed the five-year Transit Development Plan; implemented a K-12 free bus fare program and transported nearly 4,000 students; ongoing fleet vehicle replacement; and instituting widespread use of mobile pairing apps to track City transit vehicles.

RESILIENT ANNAPOLIS: Convened the City Dock Action Committee to create a consensus plan to rebuild City Dock; organized a Resiliency Work Group; compiling data for FEMA Community Rating System.

ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES: Implemented programs on energy efficiency, trees, climate change, and waterways. Established waterways cabinet; Submitted for EPA No Discharge Zone; Instituted polystyrene ban.

PLANNING AND ZONING: Continued implementation of the 2009 Comprehensive Plan; worked to enhance the public realm of City Dock; supported development of affordable and workforce housing; hired an inspector to work on HACA properties, reviewed and approved major projects; administered $500K in community development Block Grant funds; assisted with grants for the building of the 26th Habitat for Humanity home; passed the Maryland Historical Trust evaluation to meet standards as a Certified Local Government.

PUBLIC WORKS: The report includes a tally of the miles of asphalt streets resurfaced, potholes repaired, concrete sidewalk restored, water meters replaced, water mains constructed, sewer mains line and more. DPW broke ground on the new Truxtun Park Pool; created a short-term flood mitigation solution on Dock Street; painted bike sharrows on City roads; installed crosswalks at new locations; installed flooding notification signss installed sprinkler connection lines on Main Street and more!

RECREATION AND PARKS: Updated programming for kids camps and after school programs; administered sports programs; upgraded fields and parks around the City.

CITY EVENTS & CONSTITUENT SERVICES: Permitted hundreds of events around the City and resolved constituent issues for nearly 200 residents (in 2019 alone!).

Download the report at Annapolis.gov.

Gavin Buckley was elected as Mayor of Annapolis in November 2017 and sworn into office in December 2017. This is his term in elected office.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB