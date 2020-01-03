Maryland Black Bears team up with Players Against Hate for tonight’s game

The Maryland Black Bears will host the first Players Against Hate Hockey Night on January 3rd, 7:45 PM. Players Against Hate (PAH) is a local charitable organization (501c3) focused on increasing awareness of the ongoing issue of racism and name-calling by youth athletes. This organization develops material to educate players, coaches, officials, teams, and fans that hate has no place in sports. PAH is dedicated to fundraising throughout the DMV area to sponsor scholarships in support of athletes of color who want to play sports that have traditionally been less diverse.

The Maryland Black Bears will be donating 20% of their ticket sales to Players Against Hate when the promo code ‘PAH’ is used and 20% of their Chuck-A-Puck Sales. PAH will have their own table at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena to educate Black Bear Nation, handout PAH pucks, and auction off two PAH t-shirts signed by all of the Black Bear players.

“There is no room for racism, bigotry, or any form of hate in sports,” said Robyn Remick, President of the Maryland Black Bears. “Players Against Hate was founded right here in the Piney Orchard Ice Arena and the work they have done to promote awareness toward a critical issue has been paramount. We are proud to host them this Friday, look forward to them further educating Black Bear Nation, and the Maryland Black Bears will use all of its resources to support this organization going forward.”

“Players Against Hate is excited to participate with the Maryland Black Bears in our first-ever fundraising event,” said Tammi Lynch, Founder of Players Against Hate. “There is no place for hate in the game, on the bench, or in the stands and we will work tirelessly to make that change. Players Against Hate is committed to increasing the diversity in the sport as well as educating stakeholders in the hockey community against hate. PAH is grateful to Robyn Remick and the Maryland Black Bears for their support of our cause.”

