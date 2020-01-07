“Herrmann
Man’s body recovered from Back Creek in Annapolis

| January 06, 2020, 08:02 PM

The Annapolis Police Department responded to a welfare check on a man who lived aboard his boat in Back Creek shortly after noon today.

After a search that lasted about 2 hours, the Annapolis Fire Department, assisted by the Annapolis Harbormaster and the Anne Arundel County Dive Unit recovered the body in the waters off the 800 block of Chester Avenue in the Eastport Section of Annapolis.

No further details were available.

