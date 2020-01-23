“Anne
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud
“Nationals October 2019

Man steals car in Annapolis, returns it later the same day

| January 23, 2020, 08:40 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle from an Annapolis condo complex in the morning and apparently returned it that same evening.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

According to police, on January 22, 2019 at 6:00am, a man was speaking with another man he had just met through the window of his rental car in the unit block of Silverwood Circle. The victim was sitting in the running vehicle and the key was in the ignition.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone; and when the victim exited the car, the suspect ran around the vehicle, jumped in and drove away.

The vehicle was recovered, parked and unoccupied the same evening at 8:00pm, in the same area from where it was taken.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here