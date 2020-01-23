Man steals car in Annapolis, returns it later the same day

The Annapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle from an Annapolis condo complex in the morning and apparently returned it that same evening.

According to police, on January 22, 2019 at 6:00am, a man was speaking with another man he had just met through the window of his rental car in the unit block of Silverwood Circle. The victim was sitting in the running vehicle and the key was in the ignition.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone; and when the victim exited the car, the suspect ran around the vehicle, jumped in and drove away.

The vehicle was recovered, parked and unoccupied the same evening at 8:00pm, in the same area from where it was taken.

