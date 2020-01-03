“Herrmann
Man shot on B&A Trail in Glen Burnie

January 03, 2020, 03:50 PM

On January 2, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for a report of a shooting.

The adult male victim reported that he had met with an unknown black male suspect an hour earlier on the B&A Trail between 5th Avenue and Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie to make a purchase.

The victim and suspect had a disagreement and the suspect fired one shot from a handgun, striking the victim.

The victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

