Man robbed at knifepoint in apartment laundry room

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the laundry room of an apartment building off of Hilltop Lane.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:50am an adult male was alone in the laundry room of an apartment building in the 200 block of Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

While in the room three adult male suspects entered holding knives. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled the area.

The suspects were not located.

