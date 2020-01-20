Man robbed at gunpoint as he exits car in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery of a man as he was exiting his car in a Glen Burnie apartment complex.

On January 17, 2020 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 200 block of Southbridge Drive in reference to an armed robbery of a citizen that just occurred.

According to the report, the victim just arrived home and parked his vehicle along the curb in front of his building.

As the victim was getting out of his vehicle, he was approached by two suspects, one of which produced a handgun. One suspect forced the victim back into the driver seat and the second suspect got into the back seat of the vehicle. The first suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the second suspect went through his pockets. The suspect removed the victim’s keys and loose cash from his pockets and the two fled.

There were no injuries reported in this incident. Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

