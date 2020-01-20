Library at Annapolis Mall expanding and relocating and will open on February 17

Officials for Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced its new, larger library at the Annapolis mall is set to open in less than five weeks. The nearly 13,000 square-foot-facility will hold a kid’s preview day on Monday, February 17 and host a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:30 am. Discoveries: The Library at the Mall will open in the former Charlotte Russe and American Eagle stores near Crate and Barrel.

Originally launched as a pilot program, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall has proven an extremely successful location. The branch boasts the highest program attendance among all 16 libraries and has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since its opening on April 30, 2018. The current location will close on February 10.

“Discoveries reintroduced the library to many county residents. We are excited to open in a larger space to better serve the needs of our customers and the community at large,” said Library CEO Skip Auld.

The new branch will feature expanded children and adult areas, Club 1117 teen space, a separate room for library programs, business services and more books, movies and computers.

“Discoveries: The Library at the Mall has demonstrated the county’s commitment to providing education, workforce development and recreational opportunities to residents of all ages and backgrounds. We are proud to fund this sixteenth location in a way that truly makes the county the best place for all,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the new Discoveries: The Library at the Mall expansion,“ said Steven Stavropoulos, General Manager at the mall. “We’ve had such positive feedback from our customers having the Library at the mall and the expansion allows us to offer even more customer requested amenities.”

The new location will feature the same hours as the current location serving customers Monday-Thursday from 10 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays (September-May) from 1-5 pm.

We spoke with Skip Auld about all of the initiatives from the library including the expansion at the mall and the new one in Annapolis. Have a listen!

