Legacy Business Spotlight: Solar Energy Services

We all hear about being green and lessening the carbon footprint. Solar energy is one way and this week we speak to the local experts on solar energy– Solar Energy Services in Millersville!

Rick Peters is the president of this company with 40 years of experience and we talk about the first solar project in Baltimore in the 1800s (yes you read that right) to their growth and his thoughts on the future of clean energy.

We also talk turkey–what’s it cost, how long does it take to re-pay you for the cost and even how easy Anne Arundel County is to work with!

Have a listen!

