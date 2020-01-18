“Anne
Legacy Business Spotlight: Solar Energy Services

| January 18, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

We all hear about being green and lessening the carbon footprint. Solar energy is one way and this week we speak to the local experts on solar energy– Solar Energy Services in Millersville!

Rick Peters is the president of this company with 40 years of experience and we talk about the first solar project in Baltimore in the 1800s (yes you read that right) to their growth and his thoughts on the future of clean energy.

We also talk turkey–what’s it cost, how long does it take to re-pay you for the cost and even how easy Anne Arundel County is to work with!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: looks to be the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

