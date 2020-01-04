“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: Liquified Creative

| January 04, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Liquified Creative in Eastport, is on the move. What started out as a small company has blossomed into an all-in-one shop for your marketing, advertising, web design, and creative needs.

Today, we sit down with Shawn and Jessica Noratel, Caitlin Wiggins, and Jamie Czajkowski to learn what local non-profits like the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County see in them.  From the most basic of logo design to a full-blown brand identity, Liquified Creative has the resources to handle it all in house! No matter how fast the technology changes, they are ready! And perhaps the best thing–they are giving back to the community in many ways!

Have a listen!

