Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Green

| January 11, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Like most good ideas, it all starts with a drink.  And Annapolis Green is no exception.  About 15 years ago, Lynne Forsman founded a chapter of Green Drinks in Annapolis. At the same time, Elvia Thompson was working with the Spa Creek Conservancy trying to help better the environment. The two met, decided to put their heads together and Annapolis Green was born.

Annapolis Green is all about living a greener, less carbon emmission-ey, smaller footprint and helping us leave our space better than it was when we found it!

We speak about their work on reducing the use of plastic straws, the no-waste Rotary Crab Feast, styrofoam ban, the Electric Vehicle Expo and much more from their small offices at 92 Maryland Avenue!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: Solar Energy Services!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

