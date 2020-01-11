Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Green

Like most good ideas, it all starts with a drink. And Annapolis Green is no exception. About 15 years ago, Lynne Forsman founded a chapter of Green Drinks in Annapolis. At the same time, Elvia Thompson was working with the Spa Creek Conservancy trying to help better the environment. The two met, decided to put their heads together and Annapolis Green was born.

Annapolis Green is all about living a greener, less carbon emmission-ey, smaller footprint and helping us leave our space better than it was when we found it!

We speak about their work on reducing the use of plastic straws, the no-waste Rotary Crab Feast, styrofoam ban, the Electric Vehicle Expo and much more from their small offices at 92 Maryland Avenue!

Have a listen!

Links:

Up next Saturday: Solar Energy Services!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB