Juvenile steals scooter after asking to sit on it

| January 13, 2020, 09:32 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating the theft of a motor scooter in the HACA’s Robinwood Community.  The scooter was stolen while the victim was present.

The owner let an unknown unknown juvenile male suspect sit on his black Honda motor scooter while the engine was running. The juvenile drove the scooter away without permission.

The scooter has reportedly been spotted in HACA’s  Harbour House and Robinwood communities, but officers have not been able to locate it.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

