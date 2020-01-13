Juvenile steals scooter after asking to sit on it

The Annapolis Police are investigating the theft of a motor scooter in the HACA’s Robinwood Community. The scooter was stolen while the victim was present.

The owner let an unknown unknown juvenile male suspect sit on his black Honda motor scooter while the engine was running. The juvenile drove the scooter away without permission.

The scooter has reportedly been spotted in HACA’s Harbour House and Robinwood communities, but officers have not been able to locate it.

