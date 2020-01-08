Jefferson Holland to perform later this month at the 333 Coffeehouse

The 333 Coffeehouse, Annapolis’ monthly listening space for folk and acoustic music, has announced that Chesapeake Troubadour Jefferson Holland, will be performing on January 27th.

Holland will be celebrating the history, heritage and ecology of the Bay through tall tales, poems and songs in a program he calls “Annapolis Verses Jefferson Holland.” Jeff will be accompanied by Hugh Cassidy on cello.

Admission: $12 (students, senior citizens and members $10).

Jeff Holland has been writing and singing about the Bay since he sailed into Annapolis in 1981. He was a founding member of the Chesapeake folk group Crab Alley in the 1980s and founded Them Eastport Oyster Boys with partner Kevin Brooks 25 years ago. Jeff was appointed the Poet Laureate of Eastport in 1994. He served as the director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and most recently as the Riverkeeper for the West and Rhode Rivers, and co-produced the Chesapeake Music Festival at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in 2019 as part of the Smithsonian’s Year of Music.

Hugh Cassidy is a jazz cellist and metal sculptor who lives on the West River in Shady Side. He’s also a former world-champion powerlifter. In 1971, Hugh became the U.S. National Powerlifting Champion as well as World Powerlifting Champion.

Now in its 28th year, the 333 Coffeehouse (351 DuBois Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401) is an acoustic concert series held the third Friday of the month at the Annapolis Friends Meeting House. It features traditional folk performers and songwriters. 333 is listener-centered, volunteer powered, non-profit, and smoke- and alcohol-free. Inexpensive hot and cold beverages, desserts and snacks are offered. With an intimate performance space and a modest admission price, 333 is a terrific entertainment value.

