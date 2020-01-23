“Anne
January 23, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANNAPOLIS PAINTING SCAM, MISSION ACCOMPLISHED, MARYLAND IS #2, LIDL UPDATE)

| January 23, 2020, 07:00 AM

Rams Head

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Twin brothers operating as Nixon Painting have been arrested for stealing from homes where they were hired to work over a period of years. There will be TWO Lidl grocery stores in Annapolis’ future. Mission Escape Rooms accomplished their mission by donating to Australian animal relief. There is another fundraiser with Mayor Buckley this weekend at Fado. Wallet Hub says Maryland is #2.

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor.

And of course, George  from DMV Weather  is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

