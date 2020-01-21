January 21, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ARMED ROBBERIES, SHOTS FIRED, APPRENTICESHIP MARYLAND)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two armed robberies in Glen Burnie with a similar MO. They also arrested a Pasadena man who fired shots into the ground after a dispute with a neighbor. Maryland Department of Education is rolling out the Apprenticeship Maryland Program statewide to students 16 and older. It is #TicketTuesday from Rams Head On Stage. And, I have an opinion about some recent opioid numbers!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

