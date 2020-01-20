January 20, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (EDGEWATER FIRE, ROGUE SHERIFF EMPLOYEE, LITTLE FREE LIBRARIES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An Edgewater home suffers extensive damage after a fire broke out last night. An Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s employee was fired after injecting himself into a police call. The Rotary is putting up Little Free Libraries. Ignite Annapolis speakers announced. Two powerful films coming up at Maryland Hall. Our Legacy Business Spotlight on Saturday was Solar Energy Services. And the 49ers will take on the Chiefs in the 54th SuperBowl on February 2nd!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some great savings tips for the new year!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast