January 17, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANNAPOLIS MAN MISSING, HOGAN TAX BREAK FOR RETIREES, COTTLE OUT)

Today…An Annapolis man is missing and the police are looking for help. Governor Hogan wants to give retirees a break so they stop moving to Florida. The MVA is looking to give out some safety grants to non-profits. Bayhawks Head Coach Dave Cottle calls it quits after Major League Lacrosse took over operations of the team earlier this week.

It’s Friday so we have a list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including some karaoke at Caliente, free admission to National Parks, a TedX Talk at St. Johns College and some dates to hold for next week!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

