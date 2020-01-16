January 16, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANNAPOLIS CIGAR CO. CLOSING, MAN BEATEN IN ANNAPOLIS STAIRWELL, LIBRARY AT THE MALL)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A man was beaten and robbed in a stairwell in HACA’s Harbour House apartments. The Annapolis Cigar Company is closing. Annapolis Police hire a cold case investigator. Anne Arundel County Police investigating a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian. The Anne Arundel County Public Library is preparing to open up a larger branch at the Annapolis Mall.

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

