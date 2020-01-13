January 13, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (AXE FIGHT, SEX ASSAULT ON CHILD, FORWARD BREWING TO OPEN SOON)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis City Police arrested a church van driver for the sexual assault of a 13-year old. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an axe fight as well as a double shooting. Governor Hogan tells AG Frosh to sue the EPA and PA for their failure to protect the Bay. Toll booths on the Bay Bridge are starting to come down. The Ravens blew it 28-12. Maryland Senate considering a tax on digital advertising. And great news– Forward Brewing is getting ready to open!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some great savings tips for the new year!

