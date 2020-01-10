January 10, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (HOGAN #1, FOP ENDORSES JUDGES, ORP NEW EXEC DIRECTOR)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The police union is endorsing a slate of judges. Hogan loses his spot as 2nd most popular governor in the US. The Oyster Recovery Partnership has a new Executive Director. New restaurant, Sullivan’s Cove, in Severna Park.

It’s Friday so we have a list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including dropping your kid off at Clay Bakers. A silent disco yoga party, the Red Maryland Leadership Conference, and next week a discussion on “What is a Hate Crime?”

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast