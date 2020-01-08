“Anne
January 08, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (SCHOOL DELAY, HOGAN’S PLAN, UNDERAGED DRINKING, MISSION ESCAPE ROOM DONATION)

| January 08, 2020, 07:00 AM

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Public schools are delayed by 2 hours due to inclement weather. Iran struck back and sent a barrage of missiles into a US base in Iraq. Annapolis Police conducted an underaged drinking sting. Anne Arundel County Police release commercial vehicle report. Governor Hogan lays out his priorities for the session that begins today. And Jason Cherry of Mission Escape Rooms is looking to help the helpless animals in Australia as the fires continue to ravage the country.

And of course, George  from DMV Weather  is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

