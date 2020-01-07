“Herrmann
January 07, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (LIVEABOARD DROWNS IN BACK CREEK, GAY’S LEGAL WOES ARE DONE, AACPL NEWS)

| January 07, 2020, 07:00 AM

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A liveaboard boater drowned in Back Creek yesterday. Annapolis Police are investigating a hate crime. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a carjacking in Odenton. Alderman DaJuan Gay’s legal woes are behind him now. The Anne Arundel County Public Library is now fine-free for children and teen material. The MDTA is promising electronic tolling by summer on the Bay Bridge. And we have two pair of tickets to give away courtesy of Rams Head On Stage!

And of course, George  from DMV Weather  is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

